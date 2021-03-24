CloudBolt Unleashes New Rainmaker Channel Partner Program

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise cloud management leader, is rolling out its new Rainmaker channel partner program (“Rainmaker”). Rainmaker enables channel partners to increase relevance to their business and customers. It provides access to best-of-breed hybrid, multi-cloud solutions that support and deliver value across all types of cloud service engagement and to leads for customers needing help as they navigate the white waters of cloud. CloudBolt’s focus is to ensure its partners can deliver maximum value while benefiting from maximum profitability and growth. Backed by Insight Partners, a $30B private equity firm, and with nearly 200 global customers and growing, CloudBolt can ensure that joint customer relationships are strategic, long-term and focused on loyalty.



The Rainmaker rollout correlates with and facilitates the accelerating shift to an “all things as-a-service” market landscape, where enterprises need a wider variety of technologies and services to meet customers wherever they are on their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud journey. Pushing software and hardware is no longer the value play, but instead delivering white-glove levels of service is the focus.

"We couldn’t be more excited about Rainmaker,” said Larry Kraft, Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances of CloudBolt Software. “Our partners are at the core of every decision we make as a business...from lab creation to marketing to the potential for partners to maximize their revenue growth. Our recent acquisitions provide us a breadth and depth of capabilities to solve the top challenges in the hybrid cloud market, and our partners can take advantage of this to enhance their offerings and drive sustainable growth.”

“CloudBolt’s Rainmaker partner program provides the combination of robust margins, growth incentives and industry-leading cloud management solutions, enabling us to help our clients accurately forecast and secure their cloud environments. Pareto’s partnership with CloudBolt has us and our clients excited, as we’ve been able to quickly rationalize, optimize, automate and accelerate cloud strategies,” said Ryan Keese, Chief Revenue Officer at Pareto Cyber. “In less than a few weeks, we have partnered on a number of strategic deals for clients with an immediate need for comprehensive cloud management, compliance and cost savings. We look forward to many more.”

With the launch of Rainmaker, CloudBolt is delivering benefits and incentives to help its partners grow and transform their cloud business, including:

100% of leads being taken to partners

Solutions that deliver an unrivaled time-to-value for our customers

Maintaining relevance as advisors; CloudBolt helps partners not be single-threaded in accounts, but pivot to critical areas: DevOps, Security, ITOps, FinOps, Infrastructure, Virtualization and Procurement

Our Rainmaker framework and approach is flexible – ensuring CloudBolt remains easy to do business with

With Rainmaker, partners will be positioned for greater success in helping our joint customers be successful on their digital transformation and modernization paths. Rainmaker provides the following benefits:

Training and Enablemen t – Rainmaker partners are provided with comprehensive on-boarding and training.





Rainmaker partners are provided with comprehensive on-boarding and training. Financial Benefits – A variety of discounts, renewals, referral fees and sell-through margins.





A variety of discounts, renewals, referral fees and sell-through margins. Marketing Support – Partners are equipped with co-branded collateral, campaigns in-a-box, social posts, customizable assets, sponsorships, and have access to market development funds (MDF).





Partners are equipped with co-branded collateral, campaigns in-a-box, social posts, customizable assets, sponsorships, and have access to market development funds (MDF). Systems – An easy-to-use Partner Portal/LMS facilitates deal registration and provides NFR/Trial Keys for partner labs and access to CloudBolt University for education and certifications.





An easy-to-use Partner Portal/LMS facilitates deal registration and provides NFR/Trial Keys for partner labs and access to CloudBolt University for education and certifications. Motivation – CloudBolt provides SPIFFs and monetary incentives to Rainmaker partners to reward activity that helps grow the pipeline and close deals.



“With our 100% channel go-to-market strategy, we are creating an ecosystem of partners that can work together to create greater value for the customer,” said Jeff Kukowski, CEO, CloudBolt. “Our customers are looking for the right people, processes and solutions to enable them on their digital transformations. Bringing this together as we build these partnerships is critical to meeting customers anywhere they are in their cloud journey."

To join CloudBolt’s Rainmaker Partner Program, visit: https://www.cloudbolt.io/partners/rainmaker-program/ .



About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise cloud management leader. With our comprehensive solutions for cloud integrations, self-service IT, cost optimization, and security, we help enterprises simplify complexity and achieve rapid time-to-value anywhere on their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud journey. Our award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed and loved by enterprises worldwide. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Deloitte Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists. In addition, CloudBolt is 2020 CODiE award winner for best cloud management and featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .