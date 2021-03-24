Global Mechanical Face Seals Market Share Will Reach to USD 3,890 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Mechanical Face Seals Market By Type (Lifetime Seals, Floating Seals, Duo Cone Seals, Toric Seals, and Heavy Duty Seals), By Application (Tracked Vehicles (Excavators and Bulldozers), Conveyor Systems, Heavy Trucks, Axles, Tunnel Boring Machines, Agriculture Machines, and Mining Machines), Sales Channel (Direct, and Indirect): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Mechanical Face Seals Market was estimated at USD 3,180 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3,890 Million by 2026. The global Mechanical Face Seals Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026”.

The Global Mechanical Face Seals Market Is Powered By Stringent Emission And Fuel Economy Standards, Increasing Demand For Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), And Rising Infrastructure Activities In Several Sectors Are Driving Mechanical Face Seals Growth Across The World.

Mechanical face seals also known as floating seals, heavy-duty seals, lifetime seals, toric seals, and duo cone seals are made for rotating applications in harsh environmental conditions. Mechanical face seals have characteristic robust construction and provide long lifecycles. They are usually used for rotary shafts in extreme environmental conditions. Mechanical face seals offer suitable protection against corrosion along with suitable temperature resistance with optimal lubricant use.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Mechanical Face Seals Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Mechanical Face Seals Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Mechanical Face Seals Market?

4) What will be the future market of Mechanical Face Seals Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

The demand for mechanical face seals is anticipated to be driven by the stringent emission and fuel economy standards, increasing demand for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and rising infrastructure activities in several sectors. Companies in the global mechanical face seals industry are partnering with regional agencies to extend their trade scope. To gain a greater share of the market, companies are now focused on partnerships, developing new solutions, and expanding their products. These are the main factors driving the mechanical face seals market in the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. However, the market's growth will be constrained by the volatility in raw material prices for the mechanical face seals. In the global mechanical face seals market, advances in cost-effective production techniques, immense focus on emission control measures, and increased demand for light commercial vehicles are projected to generate opportunities over the forecast period.

Industry Major Market Players

Caterpillar

FTL Technology

Enduro Bearings Industrial

SKF

Goetze

Trostel

SAP Parts

Trelleborg Group

ROC Carbon Company

Morcor Limited

The mechanical face seals market is bifurcated as a product type, application, sales channel, and region. By product type segment, the market is segmented into floating, toric, lifetime, duo cone, and heavy-duty. In 2019, the floating seal segment held the largest revenue share of the global mechanical face seals market based on the product type. The construction of floating seal is a proven reliability improvement and is pre-assembled at the factory and pressure tested thus leading to improved performance and errors due to incorrect installation are reduced. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into tracked vehicles, agriculture machines, conveyor systems, mining machines, heavy trucks, tunnel boring machines, axles, and others. The segment of tunnel boring machines holds the largest revenue share owing to the rising infrastructural activities related to the development of roadways and railways. In terms of sales channel, the market is split into direct and indirect sales, out of which indirect sales holds the maximum share owing to the presence of huge local and domestic players.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share of the mechanical face seal market. The use of mechanical face seals in numerous industrial applications is estimated to fuel the market growth of the Asia Pacific market. In addition to this, the growth of the manufacturing sector in countries such as India and China is predicted to increase the consumption of face seals. The continuous growth of industries such as marine, oil and gas, construction, and power are estimated to create a strong demand for mechanical face seals. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is expected to be followed by the North American region. A rise in investments in public infrastructure and development projects is expected to fuel the market growth within a region. Also, the rapid growth of aerospace and automotive industries within a region is estimated to create a momentous demand for mechanical face seals.

Browse the full “Mechanical Face Seals Market By Type (Lifetime Seals, Floating Seals, Duo Cone Seals, Toric Seals, and Heavy Duty Seals), By Application (Tracked Vehicles (Excavators and Bulldozers), Conveyor Systems, Heavy Trucks, Axles, Tunnel Boring Machines, Agriculture Machines, and Mining Machines), Sales Channel (Direct, and Indirect): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/mechanical-face-seals-market

This report segments the mechanical face seals market as follows:

Global Mechanical Face Seals Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Lifetime

Floating

Duo Cone

Toric

Heavy Duty

Global Mechanical Face Seals Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Tracked Vehicles(Excavators and Bulldozers)

Conveyor Systems

Heavy Trucks

Axles

Tunnel Boring Machines

Agriculture Machines

Mining Machines

Others

Global Mechanical Face Seals Market: By Sales Channel Segmentation Analysis

Direct

Indirect

