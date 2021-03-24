No. 9/2021 - Managers' transactions

Copenhagen, 24 March 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT no 9/2021

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 23 March 2021.

Name:Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen
Reason for filing:Insider
Company name:Cemat A/S
Identification code and name:ISIN DK0010271584
Transaction type:Purchase
Date: 19 March 2021
Market:Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number of traded shares:75,000
Price:0.50

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

