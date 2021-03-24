NEXT SUPER STOCKS On The Move: FansUnite, Red Light Holland, Empower Clinics, and Reliq Health Technologies

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats” on social media streams. Over 160,000 investors have participated in Wall Street Reporter’s livestream events in the past 30 days.



Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) CEO Todd Shapiro: ”Psychedelics is Next Billion Dollar Market Opportunity”

Cannabis industry pioneer Bruce Linton is relishing his new role as Advisory Board Chairman at Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP). Recently he joined TRUFF CEO Todd Shapiro on Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream to discuss the coming global boom in psychedelics. TRUFF produces and sells recreational grade psychedelic Magic Truffles to the current legal adult use market in the Netherlands, and is planning global expansion as legislation is rapidly changing globally. In his Wall Street Reporter interview, Bruce Linton explains why he sees “Psychedelics is the New Cannabis”, and how he is helping TRUFF get positioned to capitalize on this generational market opportunity for psychedelics.

Watch TRUFF Next Super Stock livestream Video: http://bit.ly/2XKX1zT

March 19 - TRUFF closes acquisition of SR Wholesale B.V., one of the Netherlands' premiere distributors for quality psychedelic truffles. In 2020, SR Wholesale generated over $2.44 Million in revenues[1], and over $822,0001 in gross profit, with approximately $400,0001 of cash and working capital currently on hand. SR Wholesale has established a distribution network of over 400 companies that sell their products across Europe, including working with sub-distributors which provide products to over 1,000 shops in countries like the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Czech, Greece, UK, France, and Portugal.

"The acquisition of SR Wholesale marks the latest step in Red Light Holland’s growth and expansion strategy, as we continue to move forward with a positive business outlook focused on achieving revenue growth, profitability and value creation for our shareholders. We expect this transaction to serve as a launchpad for Red Light Holland to broaden operations, create new homes for our iMicrodose packs and build brand exposure into multiple European markets" said Todd Shapiro, TRUFF CEO. "We are quite thrilled, after months of tough negotiations and careful due diligence, to move forward as the largest legal psychedelic distribution publicly traded company in the world.

March 16 - TRUFF announces it has completed the sale and import of the Company's high-grade consumer packaged goods ("iMicrodose Packs") from the Netherlands to Canada under a Health Canada psilocybin import permit obtained by CCrest Laboratories Inc. in partnership with Shaman Pharma Corp. The Transaction between Red Light Holland and the Montreal, Quebec-based cGMP lab, CCrest Laboratories, is the first of a multi-phase project to expand into the mental wellness pharmaceutical sector by demonstrating a legally compliant route for supplying raw materials containing psychoactive molecules, produced abroad by Red Light Holland, and imported into Canada.

Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) (CSE: CBDT) CEO Steve McCauely: “On Path to $100 Million Revenues”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) (CSE: CBDT) CEO, Steve McCauley shared his vision for transforming EPWCF into a integrated healthcare serving the Canadian and U.S. markets with clinics, telemedicine, and world-class medical diagnostics labs - and achieving $100 million revenues run rate within the next 24 months.

In addition to it’s booming COVID lab testing business, EPWCF is launching a number of strategic growth initiatives which are expected to yield significant revenues over the next few years. Through a partnership with a major pharmacy chain with over 300 locations across Canada, EPWCF plans to roll out it’s healthcare clinics strategically located inside, or next to these pharmacies. Each of EPWCF’s clinics at these locations are expected to generate on average $3 million annually. The company has recently signed leases for the first three of these locations in Ontario, and new locations are expected to be opened at an increasing space over the coming months.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “2021 is Breakout Year for Our Telehealth Platform”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) CEO, Lisa Crossley explained how the company’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform is positioned for explosive revenue growth starting in 2021.

Reliq’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

In her presentation, Lisa outlines RQHTF’s growth strategy, and path to $100 million revenues by 2024 (which could give RQHTF a valuation of $1 billion+ based on current peer group valuations). RQHTF is now at an inflection point - with three significant new contracts announced, just in the past 30 days.

March 16 - RQHTF announces new contract with a physician practice in Florida that provides clinical services to over 25 Skilled Nursing Facilities across the State. “We are very excited to be able to start onboarding new patients in Florida next month as the State begins to recover from the devastating effects of the global pandemic,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies “ Using the iUGO Care platform will enable the physicians who work with Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) to offer post-discharge care to patients, reducing readmissions that result in significant financial penalties for SNFs. iUGO Care’s highly scalable Transitional Care Management (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) solutions create new revenue streams for SNFs and physician practices and improve patient health outcomes and quality of life.”

FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-Sports, Online Sports Betting”

In their latest presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton, and President Darius Eghdami explained how FUNFF’s latest distribution deal with a online casino games aggregator, sets the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities. In the next 12 months, FUNFF plans to expand its current line from three games to twelve - while adding multiple aggregators for each game - reaching millions of new online casino customers worldwide. With each game generating as much as $500,000 in revenue per month for FUNFF - per online casino - and the potential to be in hundreds of online casinos - these numbers can quickly add up.

March 17 - FUNFF enters into a strategic partnership with TGS Esports Inc. (TGS), a leading esports solutions provider, to launch live esports tournament prediction games. TGS partners with organizations and brands to build and grow their esports communities via tournaments, broadcast production and events. Through the partnership, FansUnite will incorporate its wagering solutions into TGS events to establish a new platform where live audience predictions can be placed on multiple match outcomes within every white-label esports event run by TGS. Viewers can make live predictions during TGS events for which they can win prizes if their selections are correct. This will enable FansUnite to showcase the prediction platform to a large audience of gaming spectators who participate regularly in TGS tournaments and other related esports events.

March 4 - FUNFF applies for UK Gambling licenses, which will unlock its suite of betting products to operators in the U.K. online gambling market and deploy its B2C wagering platforms in the United Kingdom. These applications represent a critical step for FansUnite to expand its operations to the U.K., a jurisdiction that is considered to be one of the largest gambling markets in the world.

February 10 - FUNFF engages the services of Ifrah Law PLLC, a prominent U.S. gaming law firm to collaborate with OneComply Inc. in assisting FansUnite with their U.S. licensing strategy. In response to the interest that FansUnite has received from U.S. gambling and casino operators for their sports betting and iGaming solutions, a founding member of Ifrah Law, Jeff Ifrah, will provide counsel to FansUnite on their rapid expansion strategy across the different U.S. jurisdictions beginning with New Jersey.

