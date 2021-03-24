Employer Advantage Earns SOC 1®, Type 2 Certification

Joplin, MO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR services company Employer Advantage is proud to announce that they have yet again earned the SOC 1®, Type 2 certification. The Service Organization Controls (SOC) 1, Type 2 audit analyzes a company’s processing methods and controls over the system and must be administered by an independent auditor. Employer Advantage worked with national accounting firm BKD to complete the certification.

The rigorous SOC 1®, Type 2 certification provides assurances that Employer Advantage operates with trustworthy internal controls and processes to protect client data and conduct services effectively. It serves to keep companies accountable and their clients protected.

“Clients trust us not only with their own data, but the data of their employees as well,” said John Huitsing, CFO at Employer Advantage. “They depend on us for vital processes including tax filings, benefits administration and payroll. That’s a tremendous amount of trust, and we don’t take that lightly. Obtaining this certification demonstrates our commitment to transparency and the highest service standards, and honors the great trust clients place in us.”

Employer Advantage is an IRS-Certified Professional Employer Organization (C-PEO). In addition to SOC 1®, Type 2, the company and its employees hold several other critical certifications: SHRM, American Payroll Association, SSAE and more.

“Employer Advantage exists to free businesses from the burden of employee administration and compliance so they can focus on what matters most,” said Jared Young, President and CEO at Employer Advantage. “It’s about giving them peace of mind. We will continue to meet these industry-best standards and be a trusted partner in our clients’ success.”

About Employer Advantage

Trusted for more than 30 years, Employer Advantage frees employers from the administrative and compliance burdens of having employees so they can focus on their business success. From energetic entrepreneurs to large corporations, Employer Advantage creates a tailored and strategic approach to fit individual business needs and company culture. Employers can partner with Employer Advantage as their PEO, opt into small business outsourced HR services, or choose anything in between.

Employer Advantage gives clients access to a dedicated team of experts with more than 450+ years of combined experience in payroll, employment taxes, benefits, risk management, workplace safety, HR management, workers’ compensation, OSHA, DOT and more. They complement their people with a powerful HR tech platform that streamlines the entire employee lifecycle. This comprehensive approach enhances profitability, provides peace of mind, and gives employers the freedom to grow.

Headquartered in the Midwest and serving more than 500 companies and 10,000 worksite employees throughout the country, Employer Advantage is an IRS-Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) (C-PEO).

For more information, visit EmployerAdvantage.com.