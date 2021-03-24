The Global Corneal Pachymetry Market is expected to grow by $ 438.84 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corneal Pachymetry Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06035157/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on corneal pachymetry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for non-invasive corneal tests and increasing prevalence of refractive errors and glaucoma. In addition, rising demand for non-invasive corneal tests is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The corneal pachymetry market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The corneal pachymetry market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Non handheld

• Handheld



By Application

• Refractive surgery

• Glaucoma diagnosis



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the initiatives to increase awareness about eye diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the corneal pachymetry market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on corneal pachymetry market covers the following areas:

• Corneal pachymetry market sizing

• Corneal pachymetry market forecast

• Corneal pachymetry market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corneal pachymetry market vendors that include AMETEK Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, DGH Technology Inc., Echo Son SA, Escalon Medical Corp., Keeler Ltd., Konan Medical USA Inc., Menicon Co. Ltd., MicroMedical Devices Inc., and OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH. Also, the corneal pachymetry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06035157/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________