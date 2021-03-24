Global Natural Stone Market to Garner $48.06 Billion by 2026: AMR

Portland, OR, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global natural stone market was accounted for $35.12 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $48.06 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in the rate of building renovation & remodeling, urbanization due to population boom, surge in popularity of the outdoor entertaining area among wall cladding end-user have boosted the growth of the global natural stone market. Moreover, the rise in demand for natural stone in developing economies supplemented the market growth. However, surge in utilization of green and eco-friendly materials hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increase in government and private investments in the infrastructure industry would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.



Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 resulted in lockdown across several countries and implementation of strict guidelines. This severely affected the construction sector as all new construction activities were postponed due to lack of workforce. This resulted in the demand for natural stone.

However, the demand is expected to rise post-lockdown as the construction activities get back on track.

The global natural stone market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into marble, granite, limestone, and others. The marble segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. However, the granite segment held the lion’s share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into flooring, memorial arts, wall cladding, and others. The wall cladding segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. However, the flooring segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

The global natural stone market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. However, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the market.



Leading Players:

The global natural stone market report includes a detailed analysis of the prime market players such as Dimpomar, Dermitzakis Bros S.A., Xishi Stone Group, Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A., Aro Granite Industries Ltd., Mumal Marble, Polycor Inc., Temmer Marble, MARGRAF, and Topalidis.



