The Global Binder Market is expected to grow by $ 1.45 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period

Our report on binder market for lithium-ion batteries provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for smart devices, shift of automotive industry towards EV and increased government support for EVs. In addition, rising demand for smart devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The binder market for lithium-ion batteries market analysis includes type segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The binder market for lithium-ion batteries is segmented as below:

By Type

• Cathode binders

• Anode binders



By Application

• Power battery

• Energy storage battery

• Digital battery

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies rising adoption of wearable technology as one of the prime reasons driving the binder market for lithium-ion batteries growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of lithium-ion battery in energy storage and declining prices of lithium-ion batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on binder market for lithium-ion batteries covers the following areas:

• Binder market for lithium-ion batteries sizing

• Binder market for lithium-ion batteries forecast

• Binder market for lithium-ion batteries industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading binder market for lithium-ion batteries vendors that include APV Engineered Coatings Inc., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., and Zeon Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

