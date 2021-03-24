The Plasterboard Market is expected to grow by $ 2.94 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plasterboard Market in APAC 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06035155/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on plasterboard market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current APAC market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid urbanization coupled with rise in construction activities, expansion in retail landscape and popularity of dry construction techniques. In addition, rapid urbanization coupled with rise in construction activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The plasterboard market in APAC market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The plasterboard market in APAC is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Non-residential



By Geographical Landscapes

• China

• Australia

• South Korea (Republic of Korea)

• Rest of APAC



This study identifies the development of advanced plasterboards as one of the prime reasons driving the plasterboard market in APAC growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for green construction and growing demand for green construction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on plasterboard market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Plasterboard market in APAC sizing

• Plasterboard market in APAC forecast

• Plasterboard market in APAC industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plasterboard market in APAC vendors that include BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd., China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Fletcher Building Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Knauf Gips KG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., USG Boral, and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.. Also, the plasterboard market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06035155/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________