Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market to Reach $9.54 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 10.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market by Product (Laser Resurfacing Devices, Body Contouring Devices, and Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices), Technology (Laser-Based Technology, Light-Based Technology, and Energy-Based Technology), Application (Hair Removal, Scar Removal and Skin Resurfacing, Skin Rejuvenation, Skin Tightening, and Others), and End User (Multi Specialty Centers, Standalone Centers, and Cosmetic Surgery Centers & Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market garnered $4.59 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $9.54 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.30% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1459





Prime determinants of growth



Increase in awareness regarding medical aesthetics, advancements in aesthetic devices, and rise in rate of obesity across the globe drive the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market. However, high costs related to these procedures restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in disposable income is expected to offer an array of opportunities to the market players in the near future.

Covid-19 Scenarios-

Due to the emergency during the pandemic, the health care resources were prioritized for the patients with Covid-19. At the same time, the routine health care services were completely suspended to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The clinics offering laser, light based and intense pulsed light services have remained closed for treatments. However, as the government bodies are now issuing safety measure to open the lockdown, the industry is expected to get back on the track soon.





The energy-based technology segment to continue its dominant position by 2027

Based on technology, the energy-based technology segment held nearly three-fourths of the total share of the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market in 2019, and is estimated to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to its enormous use for skin treatments across the globe. However, the light-based technology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1459



The laser resurfacing devices segment to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the laser resurfacing devices segment held the highest market share in the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and will maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to surge in the treatments using laser resurfacing devices such as skin rejuvenation, skin resurfacing, and others. However, the aesthetic ophthalmology device segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027.

North America to continue its dominant position during the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue, with nearly two-fifths of the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to increase in healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in aesthetic lasers and energy devices. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in disposable income, greater untapped opportunities, and rapid rise in awareness among patients in this region.

Major market players in the industry-

ABBVIE INC.(ALLERGEN)

CANDELA MEDICAL

HOLOGIC INC.

ENERGIST MEDICAL GROUP

FOTONA INC.

LUMENIS LTD.

LUTRONIC INC

SISRAM MEDICAL LTD.

SCITON INC.

SOLTA MEDICAL

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Medical Laser Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Dental Lasers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Ophthalmic Lasers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Medical Aesthetic Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Skincare Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Cosmetic Laser Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Cosmetic Implants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.