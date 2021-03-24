The Electric Wire and Cable Market is expected to grow by $ 1.33 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06035149/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on electric wire and cable market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current North America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing investments in power transmission and distribution (T&D) to achieve target market demand, surging investments in the industrial sector and rising urbanization in North America, and growth in the transport industry. In addition, increasing investments in power transmission and distribution (T&D) to achieve target market demand is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric wire and cable market in North America market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The electric wire and cable market in North America is segmented as below:

By Product

• Power cable

• Electronic wire

• Building cable

• Others



By End-user

• Electrical appliances

• Construction

• Automotive

• Other end-users



This study identifies the increasing demand for renewable power generation in North America as one of the prime reasons driving the electric wire and cable market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand from data centers and IT facilities, and growing need for FTTX will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric wire and cable market in North America covers the following areas:

• Electric wire and cable market in North America sizing

• Electric wire and cable market in North America forecast

• Electric wire and cable market in North America industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric wire and cable market in North America vendors that include Belden Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Encore Wire Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Marmon Holdings Inc., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Also, the electric wire and cable market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

