The Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow by $ 253.82 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 49% during the forecast period

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence Market in the Education Sector in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06035148/?utm_source=GNW

82 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 49% during the forecast period. Our report on artificial intelligence market in the education sector in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing emphasis on customized learning paths using AI and increased demand for ITS. In addition, growing emphasis on customized learning paths using AI is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The artificial intelligence market in the education sector in US market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The artificial intelligence market in the education sector in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Higher education

• K-12



By Education Model

• Learner model

• Pedagogical model

• Domain model



This study identifies the significant scope of ai applications as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the education sector in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on artificial intelligence market in the education sector in US covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence market in the education sector in US sizing

• Artificial intelligence market in the education sector in US forecast

• Artificial intelligence market in the education sector in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence market in the education sector in US vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Cognii, International Business Machines Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Pearson Plc, Pixatel, and Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC. Also, the artificial intelligence market in the education sector in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06035148/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________