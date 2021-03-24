IFIC Makes Submission to MFDA on Limited Trading Authorization

English French

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today filed its submission to the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) responding to Bulletin #0847-P, Proposed Amendments to MFDA Rules 2.3.2 and 2.3.3 – Limited Trading Authorization.



In its submission, IFIC indicated full support for the proposed amendments to Bulletin #0847-P, which includes the removal of the obligation to use the Limited Trading Authorization form to evidence client transaction authorization. The amendment would allow dealers to do so in a manner that best suits their operations.

