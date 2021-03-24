Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Acquires Gaming Center Next to California State University, Fullerton Campus

Cal State Fullerton had student enrollment of 41,408 for the 2020 Fall Semester.



Boca Raton, Florida, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it has acquired the assets of an esports gaming center across the street from California State University, Fullerton campus. The location is in a mixed use building with street level being commercial space and the above floors as rental apartment housing for students.

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I am thrilled to announce the acquisition of our 13th corporate owned esports gaming center. This location will serve the student body and surrounding neighborhood of Cal State Fullerton. As the state of California continues to increase vaccinations and relax restrictions, I believe these gaming centers will be some of our strongest performing gaming centers in the country. In 2019, Fullerton combined with the other previously announced acquisitions generated over $2.7 million in revenue.”

This location is the third corporate owned gaming center in California for Simplicity Esports. The other two locations were allowed to reopen their gaming stations this week, for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions were enacted almost a year ago. The Fullerton location is expected to reopen in April.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns and operates 12 and is the franchisor for more than 20 Esports Gaming Centers providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Fortnite®, EA Sports® and Free Fire® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

