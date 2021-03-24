The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market is expected to grow by $ 3.00 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market in North America 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06035126/?utm_source=GNW

00 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our report on automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current North America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of fulfillment centers in North America and increasing strategic alliances. In addition, increasing number of fulfillment centers in North America is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in North America market analysis include segments.1.



The automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in North America is segmented as below:

By Product

• Conveyor system

• AS/RS

• Robotics system

• AGV



By End-user

• Automotive

• E-commerce and 3PL

• Food and beverage

• Retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• US

• Rest of North America



This study identifies the rapid automation of processing plants as one of the prime reasons driving the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in North America growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in North America covers the following areas:

• Automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in North America sizing

• Automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in North America forecast

• Automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in North America industry analysis"



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in North America vendors that include ABB Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., FIVES Group, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KION GROUP AG, KNAPP AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp.. Also, the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

