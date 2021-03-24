The Global Menstrual Cups Market is expected to grow by $ 366.30 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Menstrual Cups Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843283/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on menstrual cups market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of product launches, benefits of menstrual cups over substitute products, and tax exemption on menstrual products. In addition, increasing number of product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The menstrual cups market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.



The menstrual cups market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Reusable menstrual cups

• Disposable menstrual cups



By Distribution Channel

• Retail

• Online



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the business strategies as one of the prime reasons driving the menstrual cups market growth during the next few years. Also, public- and private-sector initiatives in creating awareness regarding menstrual hygiene, and integration of smart technologies into menstrual cups will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on menstrual cups market covers the following areas:

• Menstrual cups market sizing

• Menstrual cups market forecast

• Menstrual cups market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading menstrual cups market vendors that include Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc., EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS, LOON LAB INC., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mooncup Ltd., Sckoon Inc. , and The Flex Co.. Also, the menstrual cups market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843283/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________