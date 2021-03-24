The Global Animal Feed Market is expected to grow by $ 110.29 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Feed Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791368/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on animal feed market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of product launches, increasing investments in the market, and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. In addition, increasing number of product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The animal feed market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The animal feed market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Poultry

• Swine

• Ruminant

• Aquaculture

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the entry of new players into the market as one of the prime reasons driving the animal feed market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for meat and poultry, and adoption of new technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on animal feed market covers the following areas:

• Animal feed market sizing

• Animal feed market forecast

• Animal feed market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading animal feed market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc.. Also, the animal feed market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

