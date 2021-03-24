The Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is expected to grow by $ 3.41 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770985/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on aluminum alloy wheel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of new or improved emission standards, increased benefits of aluminum in alloy wheels over conventional materials, and growing demand for lightweight vehicles. In addition, adoption of new or improved emission standards is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aluminum alloy wheel market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The aluminum alloy wheel market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of 3d-printed wheels of titanium as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum alloy wheel market growth during the next few years. Also, development of ultra-lightweight steel wheels for commercial vehicles and advent of carbon fiber alloy wheels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aluminum alloy wheel market covers the following areas:

• Aluminum alloy wheel market sizing

• Aluminum alloy wheel market forecast

• Aluminum alloy wheel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum alloy wheel market vendors that include Accuride Corp., BORBET GmbH, CITIC Ltd., CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Iochpe-Maxion SA, RONAL AG, and Superior Industries International Inc. Also, the aluminum alloy wheel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770985/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________