Prince Edward County-based Software Start-up Aims to Upgrade Municipal Linear Asset Management with the Release of RoadWRX Mobile Application

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Ontario, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prince Edward County-based software development company Wooden Horse Software is pleased to announce the beta release of their latest mobile product, RoadWRX, a linear asset management solution, developed in conjunction with industry professionals. RoadWRX is a solution that seeks to improve and simplify the field reporting process to augment budgetary planning for Municipalities across Ontario.



Small- to medium-sized municipalities interested in streamlining their budget and funding process are encouraged to reach out to RoadWRX to join the beta program.

Ontario municipalities are required to perform routine checks on roads throughout their jurisdiction on a regular basis. The current methodology requires technicians in the employ of the municipality or engineering firms to complete detailed field reports on the state of every road section, which can number in the thousands, and to provide a summary for budget forecasting. These reports are typically performed on spreadsheets or paper, with historical information only available in the office.

The RoadWRX solution provides a cloud-based repository for road infrastructure data input with historical Section Summary (where available) for review when conducting field reports. Not only does this standardize the input of field data, but it also allows for a more objective analysis of road engineering maintenance, resurfacing & reconstruction requirements.

Also, features like watermarking road defect photos with GIS location data allow for future integration of AI/Machine Learning enhancements. The application also includes a top-level matrix for internal communications between all levels of the road management organization through the application, participants can email, text, call or video conference with senior road management advisors. Additional functionality includes tracking of searches and engagements by participants to further enhance training, skill development and resource management.

For more information about RoadWRX, or to join our beta program, visit RoadWRX online at roadwrx.ca, or contact the sales team at media@roadwrx.ca

About Wooden Horse Software

Wooden Horse Software Inc is a hybrid web and mobile application company located in Picton, Ontario, specializing in creating solutions for small to medium and enterprise-level businesses seeking to increase revenue, reduce expenditure, improve productivity, and engage new opportunities. Their flagship product, Quick Quote, built on the ServiceApp platform, has successfully generated revenue in the tens of millions of dollars, while other products like Parking Ticket and ODP Tag Report have significantly reduced costs and aided in businesses remaining compliant with strict government regulations.

To learn more about Wooden Horse Software, visit us online at woodenhorse.ca.