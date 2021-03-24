The Global Milk Protein Concentrates Market is expected to grow by $ 370.00 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Milk Protein Concentrates Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05745765/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on milk protein concentrates market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing infant formula market and product launches. In addition, growing infant formula market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The milk protein concentrates market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The milk protein concentrates market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dairy products

• Nutritional products

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing global milk production as one of the prime reasons driving the milk protein concentrates market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on milk protein concentrates market covers the following areas:

• Milk protein concentrates market sizing

• Milk protein concentrates market forecast

• Milk protein concentrates market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading milk protein concentrates market vendors that include Darigold, Erie Foods International Inc., Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Glanbia Plc, Idaho Milk Products Inc., LAÃ?TA, Nutrinnovate Australia , VRS Foods Ltd., and Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.. Also, the milk protein concentrates market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

