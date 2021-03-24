The Global Kitchen Sinks Market is expected to grow by $ 615.84 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kitchen Sinks Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741948/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on kitchen sinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expanding global restaurant industry, increase in building refurbishment activities and growing global residential building construction market. In addition, expanding global restaurant industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The kitchen sinks market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The kitchen sinks market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growth in the use of dual sinks in the kitchen as one of the prime reasons driving the kitchen sinks market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in adoption of stainless-steel kitchen sinks and emerging growth of semi-recessed sinks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on kitchen sinks market covers the following areas:

• Kitchen sinks market sizing

• Kitchen sinks market forecast

• Kitchen sinks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kitchen sinks market vendors that include American Bath Group, Dornbracht AG & Co. KG, FRANKE Holding AG, Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati , Teka Group, and VIGO Industries.. Also, the kitchen sinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

