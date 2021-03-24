The Global Rugged IC Market is expected to grow by $ 670.00 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rugged IC Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734191/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on rugged IC market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven adoption of ruggedized computers in defense applications and increasing investments in global smartphone market. In addition, adoption of ruggedized computers in defense applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The rugged IC market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The rugged IC market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Rugged mobile computers

• Rugged tablets

• Rugged scanners

• Rugged air quality monitors



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing interest in smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the rugged IC market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rugged IC market covers the following areas:

• Rugged IC market sizing

• Rugged IC market forecast

• Rugged IC market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rugged IC market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Ozark Integrated Circuits, Inc., Qualcomm Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the rugged IC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734191/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________