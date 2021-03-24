The Global Welding Power Supply Market is expected to grow by $ 2.26 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Welding Power Supply Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691268/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on welding power supply market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by energy efficiency due to inverter-based welding power supply, rising demand from the construction industry, and increasing import of steel in the US. In addition, energy efficiency due to inverter-based welding power supply is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The welding power supply market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The welding power supply market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Construction

• Shipbuilding

• Aerospace and defense

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the adoption of magnesium alloy in the automotive welding industry as one of the prime reasons driving the welding power supply market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of laser welding, and advent of welding intelligence will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on welding power supply market covers the following areas:

• Welding power supply market sizing

• Welding power supply market forecast

• Welding power supply market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading welding power supply market vendors that include Colfax Corp., Dukane Corp., Fronius International GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., KÃœHTREIBER, The Lincoln Electric Co., RINCO ULTRASONICS AG, Telwin Spa, Weber Ultrasonics AG, and XP Power. Also, the welding power supply market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

