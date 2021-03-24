Rapid7 Named a Strong Performer in Managed Detection and Response Report

BOSTON, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced it has been positioned as a Strong Performer in " The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response Providers, Q1 2021 ," a report published by Forrester Research Inc. Rapid7 was among the 15 service providers evaluated, with Forrester evaluating each vendor using 19 criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy, and market presence.



Detection and response is a critical component to any security program and requires the right people, processes, and technology in place to investigate and eradicate threats efficiently. However, many organizations lack the budget and talent internally to scale their program. As remote work continues and the attack surface expands in both complexity and sophistication, security teams are struggling even more to stay ahead of these growing threats.

“As a lean security team, it’s impossible for us to stretch our resources across a 24-hour span,” said Brad Smith, cybersecurity and engineering lead at Resimac Group. “Utilizing Rapid7’s MDR services enables us to focus on the goals of the business rather than having to manage and plough through notifications, alerts, and problems found by security tools. We really value the team’s expertise and ability to prioritize particular styles of threats.”

Rapid7's Threat Intelligence team also identified that 96% of all validated incidents include end-user compromise, making it even more difficult to differentiate between the attacker and the employee. As a result, many are turning to managed detection and response services to identify these advanced attacks and help them execute successful security programs.

Rapid7 offers a best-in-class Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, powered by its market-leading SIEM, InsightIDR , that enables teams of all sizes and experience levels to strengthen their security posture, stay ahead of emerging threats, and stop attackers. Customers gain access to Rapid7’s experts and technology to extend their team with the resources and clear guidance needed to drive security operations and transparency within their organizations.

“Security teams need real collaboration and partnership now more than ever to manage threats and stop attacks within their environment,” said Richard Perkett, senior vice president of detection and response at Rapid7. “We’re thrilled by this recognition from Forrester and believe that it validates our mission to provide our customers with the best possible expertise and direction so that they can focus on advancing their security programs.”

To learn more about Rapid7’s managed service offerings, visit: Rapid7 Managed Detection and Response

Read the full report here .

Source: Forrester Research, Inc., “The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response Providers, Q1 2021,” by Jeff Pollard and Claire O’Malley with Joseph Blankenship, Shannon Fish, and Peggy Dostie, March 24, 2021.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,700 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Rapid7 Press Contact

Caitlin Doherty

Senior Public Relations Manager

press@rapid7.com

(857) 990-4240