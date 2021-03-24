Alliance Memory Announces ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that its headquarters facilities in Kirkland, Washington, which the company occupied at the beginning of 2020, have received ISO 9001:2015 certification. The company’s facilities, beginning with its former headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, have been ISO 9001-certified since 2009.



ISO 9001:2015, the most recent version of the certification standard, is internationally recognized for promoting a process approach to improving the effectiveness of a quality management system, enhancing customer satisfaction, and meeting customer requirements. Certification indicates independent verification that Alliance Memory meets the requirements of the standard. The assessments look at the process that a company uses to ensure quality and continuous improvement.

The Alliance Memory certificate (#QMS-0266b) was issued by Intertek, one of the most recognized and reputable ISO assessment providers in the world. Intertek granted the registration upon Alliance Memory’s successful completion of a series of quality system assessments applying the Plan - Do - Check - Act, or PDCA, cycle approach.

Alliance Memory is engaged toward obtaining ISO 14001 certification in addition to the ISO 9001 recertification.

Details on the Alliance Memory quality program are available on the company’s website at https://www.alliancememory.com/alliance-quality/.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com