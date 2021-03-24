Opus One Acquires TRC SEEsuite Software Business to Further Strengthen its Robust Energy Offering and Fuel Global Growth

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Solutions, a leading provider of distributed energy resource (DER), planning, management, and transactive energy market software, and a Global Cleantech 100 company, has acquired the SEEsuite software business division, including SEEload from TRC Companies to further expand Opus One’s GridOS® Distributed Energy Management Platform. TRC is a global leading technology-enabled provider of engineering, consulting and construction management solutions.



SEEload is a scalable Demand Response solution built to optimize load management, for diverse customer segments including several of the largest utilities in the United States. SEEload has been handling distributed energy resources on the grid across multiple utilities for over a decade. The software allows utilities to unlock localized solutions at the grid edge, with behind the meter assets including smart thermostats, solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and battery storage, providing utilities with a broader set of generation and supply alternatives. Access to these assets offers the ability to incorporate them into various programs, which can provide important benefits such as managing energy use, decreasing carbon emissions, reducing customers’ energy bills, and participation in wholesale and potential local energy and flexibility markets.

Opus One’s existing Distributed Energy Management Platform specializes in grid power flow management, hosting capacity, optimal dispatch, and smart pricing leading to transactive/flexibility markets. With the integration of SEEload, Opus One will now be able to provide utility partners with end-to-end visibility, control and program management, from the substation to the grid edge, across the entire customer spectrum.

“SEEload has successfully served the nation's top utilities,” said Joshua Wong, CEO of Opus One Solutions. “The acquisition provides Opus One with the opportunity to capitalize on the growth of the market and continue to meet the needs of our clients with advanced innovative solutions for future energy projects.”

“This acquisition gives us the ability to cover the end-to-end energy value chain from generation to end consumer,” said Hari Suthan, Chief Strategic Growth Officer, Head of Global Sales. “With the GridOS platform and the inclusion of the SEEload Suite of solutions, Opus One is now in position to provide utilities with additional value that covers planning & operations of DERs from wholesale to the grid edge."

In the last few years, Opus One has focused on significant international expansion and plans to further that growth with additional key account partnerships. This acquisition will address the global market to better serve utilities, providing innovative approaches to planning, system and market operations. The global DER management systems market size was valued at US$ 543.4 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% to nearly $2.4 billion in 20291. The main drivers pushing the demand for DER management systems, globally, are: decrease in cost for DER adoption, government based financial support for projects, the movement of energy networks to an electric future to achieve net zero goals, operational savings which offset the cost for capital grid investments, and more interest from regulators in developing new market frameworks.

“With the continued growth of the renewable energy market globally, DER management is more important than ever,” said Sachin Gupta, TRC’s Vice President of Digital Solutions Sales. “The combination of the GridOS platform with the SEESuite software will enable a stronger offering for Opus One. This also allows TRC Digital to advance its goal of remaining vendor-agnostic when working with our customers to architect their cleantech vision and the future-state of their grid.”

Opus One adds new employees and increases its presence in the United States while it further establishes its team as a leading, full-service software and solutions company. The addition positions Opus One Solutions as one of the leading end-to-end DER and market enablement companies in the energy industry.

About Opus One Solutions

Opus One Solutions is a software and solutions company with the vision of a digitalized, decentralized and decarbonized planet. Its intelligent energy network analysis platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows to deliver operational time-frame energy management and integrated planning to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy resources. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand. GridOS also facilitates the management of microgrids — from homes to businesses to communities — for delivery of unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer.

Visit our page to learn more

About TRC Companies

Groundbreaker. Game changer. Innovator. TRC is a global firm providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions that address local needs. For more than 50 years, we have set the bar for clients who require consulting, construction, engineering, and management services, combining science with the latest technology to devise solutions that stand the test of time. TRC’s nearly 6,000 professionals serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from conception to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. We break through barriers for our clients and help them follow through for sustainable results. TRC is ranked #20 on ENR’s list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States.

Learn more at TRCcompanies.com

Media Contact

Simona Hiutin, MBA

Title: Marketing Manager

Opus One Solutions

Email: shiutin@opusonesolutions.com

