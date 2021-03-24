The Global Smart Waste Management Market is expected to grow by $ 2.26 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Waste Management Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483147/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on smart waste management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing industrial waste and increasing use of data analytics in waste management operations. In addition, growing industrial waste is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smart waste management market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The smart waste management market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Collection

• Landfill

• Recovery and recycling

• Processing



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing investments in smart waste recycling as one of the prime reasons driving the smart waste management market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smart waste management market covers the following areas:

• Smart waste management market sizing

• Smart waste management market forecast

• Smart waste management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart waste management market vendors that include Bigbelly Inc., Compology, Contelligent, Ecube Labs Co. Ltd., Enevo Oy, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, SUEZ SA, URBIOTICA , VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc.. Also, the smart waste management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483147/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________