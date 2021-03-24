The Global Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market is expected to grow by $ 5.43 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445289/?utm_source=GNW

43 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments and increased product innovation leading to product premiumization. In addition, a growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market analysis include end-user segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.



The office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Offices

• Healthcare and hospitality

• Education

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing foodservice and cafe chains as one of the prime reasons driving the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market cover the following areas:

• Office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market sizing

• Office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market forecast

• Office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market vendors that include Bunn-O-Matic Corp., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., DeLonghi Spa, Farmer Bros Co., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Nestle SA, Simonelli Group Spa, and The Coca-Cola Co. Also, the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

