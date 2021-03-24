Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size Worth USD 9.91 Billion by 2027 | The Growing Focus on Customized Medicine and the Rising Funding for Synthetic Biology is Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the increasing emphasis on personalized medicine, the market for global Oligonucleotide Synthesis is expected to undergo rapid growth over the forecast timeline. Custom medicine provides customized therapy based on patients' requirements and priorities. Synthesis of oligonucleotide offers patients personalized solutions. In the biotech industry, the invention of senseless RNA therapeutic has obtained tremendous traction.

With oligonucleotide synthesis, the future use of personalized medication to cure chronic illnesses is achievable. Besides, the rising funding for synthetic biology is expected to further fuel the market growth. Oligonucleotide product development for diagnostic and therapeutic implementations supported by the increasing development of microarray technology and is expected to stimulate market growth during the projected timeframe.

However, during the projected timeframe, the lack of expertise among professionals is forecasted to hamper oligonucleotide synthesis's market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the global leader in science services, and Symphogen, an associate of the multinational pharmaceutical group and an antibody center of excellence, Servier, announced the expansion of a strategic partnership to provide sector-proven, advanced business processes on classification and quality management for the streamlined analysis of complex protein therapeutics.

Synthesized oligonucleotides account for the largest market with CAGR of 13.1%. Oligonucleotide synthesis can be defined by the organic compounds of short, designated nucleotide molecules. They are granted the ability to produce genes for proteins that do not usually exist.

It is expected that the pharmaceutical market will see substantial expansion. Oligonucleotides play a key role in solving challenges linked to the effective administration of medications. In turn, it is expected to enhance therapeutic oligonucleotides' utilization, consequently boosting the market for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand significantly throughout the forecast period due to the emergence of the exciting life science research center in the region.

Key participants include GeneDesign, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogen Idec International GmbH, Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc., ATDBio Ltd, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and GenScript, Inc. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Linkers Synthesized Oligonucleotides Equipment Probe Adaptor Reagent

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Therapeutic Research Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical Hospitals Biotechnology Laboratories



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



