The Global Smart Bottle Market is expected to grow by $ 120.74 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period

Our reports on smart bottle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven surge in IoT and growing acceptance of smart water bottles from health-conscious people. In addition, surge in IoT is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smart bottle market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The smart bottle market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Smart water bottle

• Smart pharmaceutical bottle

• Smart alcoholic beverage bottle

• Smart baby feeding bottle



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in non-adherence to medication as one of the prime reasons driving the smart bottle market growth during the next few years.



The smart bottle market covers the following areas:

• Smart bottle market sizing

• Smart bottle market forecast

• Smart bottle market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes AdhereTech, Caktus Inc., Ecomo Inc., Hidrate Inc., Pillsy, Thermos LLC, TRAGO, and Open-2 LLC.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

