Business transacted at the annual general meeting

Company Announcement no. 10/2021

Today, March 24, 2021, SimCorp A/S held its annual general meeting, at which the following was adopted:

Financial year 2020 and 2021

The company’s audited annual report 2020

The amendment of the company’s remuneration policy and increase to the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2021 and until the next annual general meeting

The remuneration report 2020

Distribution of profit according to the adopted annual report 2020. The dividend will be DKK 7.50 per share of DKK 1 and the remainder is transferred to next year

Elections and Board related matters

Re-election of Peter Schütze as Chairman and Morten Hübbe as Vice-chairman of the Board of Directors

Re-election of Hervé Couturier, Simon Jeffreys, Adam Warby and Joan A. Binstock as members of the Board of Directors

New-election of Susan Standiford as member of the Board of Directors

Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s auditor

Share capital

Authorization to the Board of Directors, in the period until 31 December 2022, to purchase own shares of up to 10% of the share capital, inclusive of the company’s current holding of own shares.

Proposals

Amendment of Article 2 of the company's Articles of Association regarding the company's objects as described in the notice of the annual general meeting.

However, not enough capital was represented at the general meeting in order to pass the proposal to amend the Articles of Association, and the Board of Directors will therefore convene an extraordinary general meeting for the purpose of adopting the proposal to amend Article 2 at the extraordinary general meeting in accordance with Article 14 of the Articles of Association.

Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees

After the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors held a board meeting to appoint members of its committees.

The Board of Directors, including its committees, are now composed as follows:

Peter Schütze (Chairman of the Board and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee)

Morten Hübbe (Vice-chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee)

Simon Jeffreys (Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee)

Hervé Couturier (member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee)

Adam Warby (member of the and Risk Audit Committee)

Joan A. Binstock (member of the and Risk Audit Committee)

Susan Standiford

Else Braathen (employee-elected and member of the and Risk Audit Committee)

Vera Bergforth (employee-elected and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee)

Hugues Chabanis (employee-elected)

Copenhagen, March 24, 2021

SimCorp A/S

On behalf of the board of directors

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to

Klaus Holse, Chief Executive Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 2326 0000)

Michael Rosenvold, Chief Financial Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 5235 0000)



