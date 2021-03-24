“Bitcoin for Good” initiative by Southeast Asia’s first Bitcoin fund, pledges financial support to the Blockchain Commission to advance the role of Blockchain in global humanitarian efforts

Singapore , March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed virtually on March 11th, 2021, during the ‘Global Launch of BGBF-I: World Safest Way to Grow Your Bitcoins’ Webinar, between all parties.

“We congratulate the founders of BGBF-I for their vision to support sustainable development. The SDGs require all hands on deck, and the platform offers the opportunity to accelerate progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We applaud BGBF-I for their foresight and humanitarian mission,” said Amir Dossal, President & CEO, Global Partnerships Forum, Co-Founder and Vice Chair, Blockchain Commission for Sustainable Development.

BGBF-I and the Blockchain Commission share common goals in the blockchain sector and together will contribute to developing these technologies. The partnership will help manage collaborative convenings, build technology solutions, engage Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ecosystem leaders, and improve digital cooperation across the world to advance SDGs using blockchain technologies.

As part of its ongoing commitment towards sustainable development, the leadership of BGBF-I will support projects that utilize blockchain technologies to address some of the gaps in our society. It will support programs and initiatives to advance the work of the Blockchain Commission for Sustainable Development and promote the expansion and availability of digital health and wellness services, in line with SDG3 (Ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being at all ages.)

“We are honored to be working with the Blockchain Commission on this initiative. This platform gives us an opportunity to extend our Bitcoin for good aspirations, and we look forward to exploring ways this partnership will help to rebuild a post-pandemic world,” said Dr. Vin Menon, the BGBF-I Co-Founder, about the partnership.

This partnership isn’t a first for the team behind BGBF-I who has previously worked with UN-related organizations for Bamboo, a powerful and successful blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based platform established to help South East Asian citizens take control of their well-being and health, as well as tackle the government’s inefficient welfare and legal systems. Bamboo was praised for its efforts to help reduce health issues by taking a ‘prevention is better than a cure’ approach.

BGBF-I’s efforts are in complete alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that tackle global issues such as poverty, education, health, hunger, water, and more. The SDGs cover various severe matters that affect millions and aim to improve them through long-term plans following a blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.

“Through BGBF-I, commitment to support the Blockchain Commission, we can build programs focused on increasing awareness of the applications that blockchain technology can have to advance sustainable development and social impact, ultimately contributing to global humanitarian efforts and achieving SDGs” said Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, Executive Chairman of the PVBLIC Foundation.

The fund aims to create a private-public partnership model towards active citizenry following the global damage that has impacted the world since the COVID-19 virus outbreak, and global lockdowns which have affected the economy, increased poverty and rattled the health system. The pandemic has highlighted the need for more companies to contribute to sustainable growth and further encourages BGBF-I’s drive to be an integral part of that change.

Beyond the financial support, BGBF-I will also be providing ‘Thought Leadership and Advisory’ to the Blockchain Commission, and it also aims to spearhead efforts from the blockchain industry to support this initiative through expertise and resource allocations.

Interested investors, partners, and collaborators can learn more about BGBF-I on the official website: www.bgbf1.com





BGBF-I

BCMG Genesis Bitcoin Fund-I (BGBF-I) is South East Asia’s first insured Bitcoin fund with full regulation from Labuan, Malaysia. BGBF-I was founded to utilize the most established crypto asset in the world, Bitcoin, and leverage on its progress and the market-cap it holds. With robust security and insurance coverage and underwriting for Public Offering Security Insurance (POSI), the fund offers a new security level for Bitcoin investments.

The Blockchain Commission for Sustainable Development

The Blockchain Commission for Sustainable Development was established during the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2017 to develop a multi-sectoral framework to support the UN system -- along with the Member States, Intergovernmental Organizations, the private sector, and civil society -- in utilizing blockchain-based technologies to develop local, national, and global solutions for the most pressing issues of our day.

PVBLIC Foundation

The PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative foundation that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact worldwide. The Foundation serves as a bridge between public, private, and nonprofit sectors, plugging innovations into social agendas and helping governments, NGOs, and intergovernmental organizations amplify their impact through original programs, creative partnerships, and strategic donor funds. Driven by the idea of creating a modern “public square”, the foundation has managed programs and partnerships that have reached more than a billion people in 125 countries and inspired global action on the SDGs.

The Global Partnerships Forum

The Global Partnerships Forum is a unique 501(c)(3) not-for-profit knowledge platform, providing changemakers with the tools to build innovative partnerships. It convenes thought leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and investors to address global challenges and foster economic growth by moving the needle from aid to investment.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/bitcoin-for-good-initiative-by-southeast-asia-s-first-bitcoin-fund-pledges-financial-support-to-the-blockchain-commission-to-advance-the-role-of-blockchain-in-global-humanitarian-efforts.html