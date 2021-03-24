Coveo Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines

MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo , a leader in relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization, today announced it was named a Leader in the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines.



“Gartner defines insight engines as systems that apply relevancy methods to discover, describe, organize and analyze content and data. They enable pre-existing or newly synthesized information to be delivered proactively or interactively, in context, to digital workers, customers and others at timely business moments.”

Coveo’s cloud-centered approach unifies content and behavioral data (which are often called signals). Machine learning is applied to learn both the body of content – and user intent. This allows highly personalized and relevant recommendations in customer service, ecommerce and digital workplace.

Global brands now have the ability to tailor experiences to every user – making each interaction relevant. This stands apart from others who may deliver their software as a physical appliance, or installed as a single instance online. Both of these modes require specific, ongoing-maintenance that limits the ability to automatically deploy innovations, which Coveo’s multi-tenant cloud enables for our customers.

“People expect relevant digital experiences in every aspect of their lives – whether at work, at home, and of course, while working from home. Enterprises are realizing the need to tackle the issue of relevance at every touchpoint – whether for their prospects, their customers or their own employees,” explained Louis Têtu, CEO and Chairman at Coveo.

“We believe this recognition of Coveo’s as a Leader for a fourth year acknowledges our vision that every experience and every insight needs to be relevant to the individual it is meant for – no matter which ‘hat’ they are wearing. Our relevance platform helps some of the world’s most admired companies achieve successful results in ecommerce, customer service and digital workplace,” Têtu added.

“Coveo is a part of our Co-Innovation Network (COIN™) and a strategic partner for TCS,” said V Rajanna, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Technology Business Unit at Tata Consultancy Services. “Coveo combines simplicity with highly contextual experiences powered by AI/ML to deliver ‘mass personalized’ experiences and enables customers to create a ‘Segment of One.’”

Coveo enables fast time to value with integrations with some of the world’s largest platforms including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Sitecore, Microsoft Dynamics and others. Coveo’s cloud infrastructure scales to support customers globally, with the highest security and compliance standards, such as SOC II and HIPAA.

About Coveo

Relevance is what creates winners in digital experiences. Coveo is the world's leading cloud-based relevance platform. Coveo is the intelligence layer that injects relevance into digital experiences, with applied AI-driven solutions spanning intelligent search through to solutions for ecommerce, service, and workplace.

Coveo has more than 1,500 successful implementations around the world, with clients including Tableau, Dell, Palo Alto, Xero and Motorola Solutions. Coveo is supported by a network of accredited global partners, integrators and alliances, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Sitecore, Accenture, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog