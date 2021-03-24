Guggenheim Investments’ Anne Walsh Named to Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance List for Second Year in Row

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barron’s magazine has once again recognized Anne Walsh, Guggenheim Investments CIO for Fixed Income, as one of the “100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance.”



Published by Dow Jones, Barron’s is America’s premier financial magazine. The publication’s second annual list comprises executives from major banks, brokerages, asset management firms, public servants, and policymakers. Walsh was also included in Barron’s inaugural list of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance in 2020. The 100 women on the list were chosen based on their accomplishments and leadership within their organization, influence within their sector, and the capacity to shape their business or the industry in the future. As part of her inclusion on the list, Walsh will also be profiled in an upcoming edition of Barron’s. The full list can be found here.

“Congratulations to my friend and partner, Anne Walsh, on being named one of the 100 most influential women in U.S. finance by Barron’s,” said Scott Minerd, Chairman of Guggenheim Investments and Global CIO. “A role model to us all, Anne is one of the finest investors in the business and her remarkable contributions to our firm have been fundamental to the tremendous success we have achieved on behalf of our clients.”

Throughout her career, Walsh has been a longstanding advocate for encouraging more women to join the asset management industry. “As we celebrate Women’s History and International Women’s Day this month, I’m honored to be included among such accomplished women,” said Walsh. “Women are leading and shaping our economy, especially as it recovers from COVID-19, but we still have further to go to achieve gender parity in the financial services industry and corporate America more generally. I’m confident that leaders like the women on this list will help make that happen.”

Walsh, who joined Guggenheim in 2007, oversees $217 billion in fixed-income investments including Agencies, credit, municipals, and structured securities. She holds a B.S.B.A. and M.B.A. from Auburn University and a J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

“We are delighted that Barron’s has once again recognized the accomplishments of Anne Walsh by including her on its list of most influential women in U.S. finance,” said Jerry W. Miller, President of Guggenheim Investments. “All of us at Guggenheim Investments are grateful for Anne’s tremendous contributions to the growth and evolution of our firm and the financial services industry at large.”

Mr. Miller noted that this is the second accolade in as many months for Ms. Walsh and Guggenheim Investments. In February, Barron’s ranked Guggenheim as the number one Taxable Fixed Income Fund Family and number two overall in their list of Best Fund Families of 2020 based on total return out of 53 companies1.

For more information, please visit http://www.guggenheiminvestments.com.



About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $246 billion2 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

Media Contact

Gerard Carney

Guggenheim Partners

917-703-6368

Gerard.Carney@guggenheimpartners.com

1Past performance is no guarantee of future results. In the overall Barron’s Top Fund Families rankings for the period ending 12.31.2020, Guggenheim ranked 2 out of 53 companies over the 1-year period; 18 out of 50 over the 5-year period; 29 out of 44 over the 10-year period; and 4 out of 55 in the World Equity category over the 1-year period, Copyright ©2021 Dow Jones & Company, All Rights Reserved. Barron's Fund Family Rankings are calculated without the impact of expenses such as 12b-1 fees, front-end loads or sales charges, which would reduce returns. Each fund’s performance is measured against all of the other funds in its Lipper category, with a percentile ranking of 100 being the highest and one the lowest. This result is then weighted by asset size, relative to the fund family’s other assets in its general classification. To be included in the ranking, a firm must have at least three funds in the general equity category, one world equity, one mixed equity (such as a balanced or target-date fund), two taxable bond funds, and one national tax-exempt bond fund. Single-sector and country equity funds are factored into the rankings as general equity. All passive index funds are excluded, such as pure index, enhanced index, and index-based, but actively managed ETFs and smart-beta ETFs are included. Finally, the score is multiplied by the weighting of its general classification, as determined by the entire Lipper universe of funds. Please see www.barrons.com for more information about the rankings.

2Assets under management as of 12.31.2020 and include leverage of $13.7bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Fund Management (Europe) Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments in fixed-income instruments are subject to the possibility that interest rates could rise, causing their values to decline. High yield and unrated debt securities are at a greater risk of default than investment grade bonds and may be less liquid, which may increase volatility. Investors in asset-backed securities, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), generally receive payments that are part interest and part return of principal. These payments may vary based on the rate loans are repaid. Some asset-backed securities may have structures that make their reaction to interest rates and other factors difficult to predict, making their prices volatile and they are subject to liquidity and valuation risk. CLOs bear similar risks to investing in loans directly, such as credit, interest rate, counterparty, prepayment, liquidity, and valuation risks. Loans are often below investment grade, may be unrated, and typically offer a fixed or floating interest rate.

Read a fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at GuggenheimInvestments.com or call 800.820.0888.

This material is distributed or presented for informational or educational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product, or as investing advice of any kind. This material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. The content contained herein is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.

This material contains opinions of the author, but not necessarily those of Guggenheim Partners, LLC or its subsidiaries. The opinions contained herein are subject to change without notice. Forward looking statements, estimates, and certain information contained herein are based upon proprietary and non-proprietary research and other sources. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but are not assured as to accuracy. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is neither representation nor warranty as to the current accuracy of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information. No part of this material may be reproduced or referred to in any form, without express written permission of Guggenheim Partners, LLC.