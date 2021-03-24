Eimskip: Altered execution of the Annual General Meeting

English Icelandic

Eimskip‘s Annual General Meeting will be held Thursday 25 March on 16:00 GMT.

The Annual General Meeting will not be held at Grand Hotel Reykjavik as previously announced, but will be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors in the same manner as the AGM in 2020. A link will be provided before the meeting commences and a recording of the meeting will be available on the company’s IR site after the meeting.

This decision is made as the Icelandic government has enforced stricter measures in Iceland to halt the spread of Covid-19 infections, following a swift diagnosis of such cases. The measures are based on recommendations from the Chief Epidemiologist to Iceland’s Minister of Health, i.a. a ban on gatherings of 10 people or more. Eimskip is an important company in its core market in the North Atlantic and must at these unprecedented times secure and maintain its logistics chain and good consumer service. As a result the Board of Directors asks shareholders not to attend the Annual General Meeting, but rather cast their votes in a written manner before the meeting starts and to grant the chairman of the meeting a power of attorney to vote on their behalf in the meeting.

Written voting prior to AGM

Ballot with a power of attorney is attached and accessible at the company’s website:

https://www.eimskip.com/investors/publications/shareholder-meetings/annual-general-meeting-2021/

Deadline for shareholders to send in voting ballots and grant a power of attorney has been prolonged. Signed, dated and witnessed voting ballots must be scanned and sent to the company to agm2021@eimskip.com no later than at 14:00 GMT on 25 March 2021.





For further information, please contact

Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is

Davíð Ingi Jónsson, Compliance Officer, tel: +354 825-7210 email complianceofficer@eimskip.is

