New York, March 24, 2021
Abstract:
- Global Sleep Mask Market to Reach $19.5 Million by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sleep Mask estimated at US$14.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Regular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$12 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Contoured segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
- The Sleep Mask market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
- Wrap Around Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
- In the global Wrap Around segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Alaska Bear
- Amorepacific Corp
- Beiersdorf AG
- Chanel SAS
- Christian Dior SE
- Dream Essentials, LLC
- Earth Therapeutics
- EcoTools
- Groupe Clarins
- Happy Luxe
- L’Oréal SA
- LC Industries, Inc.
- LumosTech, Inc.
- Nidra
- Royal Philips
- Shiseido Co Ltd
- Sleep Master
- Sonoma Lavender Co.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc
- The Procter and Gamble Co
- Unilever Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sleep Mask Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Regular by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Regular by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Contoured by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Contoured by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Wrap Around by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Wrap Around by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 53: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 57: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask
by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 70: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 71: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 73: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 75: India Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: India 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: India Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 78: India 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask
by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 81: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 82: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 87: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 91: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 93: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 95: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 97: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 100: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 101: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 111: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask
by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 112: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 113: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 114: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 115: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 117: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 118: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 119: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 122: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 123: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 124: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 125: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 126: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 127: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 129: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 130: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 131: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
AFRICA
Table 135: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 136: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 137: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 138: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
