Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael Terpin, CEO of Transform group

ELEV8’s Chairman and Co-Founder Todd Brockman caught up with Michael Terpin, the CEO of Transform Group , the leading advisory and PR firm for the blockchain industry. Terpin shared his thoughts on the current climate in the Digital asset world and what the future may hold.

On Tesla’s recent purchase of $1.5 billion in bitcoin, and plans to accept it as payment, Brockman raised the question of how the Musk Factor impacts the digital asset market. Terpin's opinion was that the impact was “Huge. It makes bitcoin more functional than gold and safe.” Tesla’s move into bitcoin represents an investment of a significant percentage of its cash in the investment. According to its most recent filing, the company had more than $19 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand at the end of 2020.

Decentralized finance has grown from 100 million dollars in late 2019 to nearly 80 billion today. Brockman asked, “why are you so focused on defi now?” Terpin references many events that happen when other countries have debased their economies. He says that “there are a lot of people thinking it's going to happen to the United States.” In his opinion, the belief that the United States can keep printing money is foolish. It doesn't mean the dollar will disappear, but according to Terpin, he does believe it will lose “purchasing power.” Which leads to the interest in defi.

“Imagine when the rest of the world is not even interested in Bitcoin and realizes that they are able to make 10%,15%, 20% percent interest on their money,” said Michael Terpin, CEO, Transform group. Terpin is currently working on a book called “Pandoras Blocks” soon to be released. Terpins price predictions for 2021 for Bitcoin are $100,000 by end of year and Ethereum are $3,000 by end of year. Terpin further elaborated that most critics of cryptocurrencies don’t actually own them. Listen to the virtual interview at https://www.elev8con.com/digital-webinars/

“With the digital asset and blockchain community continuing to demonstrate impactful results, there is a great need to continue educating investors and other markets. ELEV8 convenes organizations that will share how they are successfully solving major challenges by leveraging emerging applications and building the financial infrastructure of the future,” said Todd Brockman, Co-Founder, ELEV8. Additionally, Brockman said, “Invest at your own risk.” He mentioned Brock Pierce, who appeared in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, and Brock said, “Invest in Yourself” Brockman adds:” Cryptocurrencies are very risky, do your due diligence, and ELEV8 is not a financial advisor.”

About ELEV8

ELEV8’s vision is that emerging new technologies such as digital assets, cryptocurrencies, AI, and blockchain create a more interconnected economic global ecosystem, working to eliminate barriers to growth and creating increased value for stakeholders across all industries. We believe future technologies will serve as the foundation for new economic systems which are more efficient, open, and accessible. We believe future technologies will serve as the foundation for new economic systems which are more efficient, open, and accessible. Our mission is to enable that progress with industry research, distribution of the most current news and by hosting industry events that convene executives at the forefront of shaping the future of emerging technology. Our platform is home to the world’s leading tech experts; we collaborate with industry stakeholders across vertical markets and openly share insight. ELEV8 is at the forefront of shaping the future. View ELEV8’s research & industry content here: https://www.elev8con.com/industry-content/

About Appliqate Inc: Appliqate Inc is a publicly-traded technology development firm that provides businesses, executives and investors access to capital and innovative solutions by utilizing platforms and business models to disrupt industry sectors. With an emphasis on media, blockchain, live entertainment, and intellectual property, the company accelerates the growth of tech solutions in these markets. Appliqate’s management team represents a unique combination of technology development, operating, investing, financial and transactional expertise.

