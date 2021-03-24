NFM Lending Promotes Daniel Sa to President, Great Lakes Division

LINTHICUM, MD , March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending today announced the promotion of Columbus, OH Sr. VP of Retail & Regional Manager for Ohio, Daniel Sa, to President, Great Lakes Division. Daniel Sa will help expand NFM’s growing footprint throughout the region using his proven track record and established relationships. The Great Lakes Division currently boasts eight of the top 1% loan originators in the country.

“It is with great pride that we announce Daniel’s promotion to Division President,” said Jan Ozga, President of NFM Lending. “Daniel is a natural-born leader, a systems and accountability guru, and a gifted teacher. He has put NFM on the map in the Ohio market and we look forward to watching him expand our footprint. NFM is so fortunate to have his high-caliber, next-generation leadership to carry this company for many years to come. Congratulations, Daniel.”

“Being named Divisional President is simply a continuation of something very special we've built over the years,” said Daniel Sa. “I want to thank NFM for believing in me and my team and recognizing the hard work we've put forth here in Ohio. From marketing to sales to operations, we continue to revolutionize what great customer service means for our clients and realtor partners. Our foundation is strong and now we will have additional resources to grow and realize our vision.”

The Great Lakes Division is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.

About NFM Lending



NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 41 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

