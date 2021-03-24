New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single Use Assemblies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032883/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Single Use Assemblies Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Single Use Assemblies estimated at US$912.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bag Assemblies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.3% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Filtration Assemblies segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $245.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.2% CAGR

- The Single Use Assemblies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$245.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$582.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.

- Bottle Assemblies Segment to Record 15% CAGR

- In the global Bottle Assemblies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$108.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$273.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$380.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Avantor

Charter Medical

Colder Products Company

Cole Parmer

Corning

Danaher

Entegris

Flexbiosys

Foxx Life Sciences

GE Healthcare

Intellitech

Keofitt

Lonza

Meissner

Merck Millipore

NewAge Industries

Parker Hannifin

Repligen

Romynox

Saint-Gobain

SaniSure

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

TBL Performance Plastics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

WHK BioSystems







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Single Use Assemblies Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

