New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single Use Assemblies Industry"
Abstract:
- Global Single Use Assemblies Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Single Use Assemblies estimated at US$912.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bag Assemblies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.3% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Filtration Assemblies segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $245.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.2% CAGR
- The Single Use Assemblies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$245.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$582.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.
- Bottle Assemblies Segment to Record 15% CAGR
- In the global Bottle Assemblies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$108.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$273.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$380.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Avantor
- Charter Medical
- Colder Products Company
- Cole Parmer
- Corning
- Danaher
- Entegris
- Flexbiosys
- Foxx Life Sciences
- GE Healthcare
- Intellitech
- Keofitt
- Lonza
- Meissner
- Merck Millipore
- NewAge Industries
- Parker Hannifin
- Repligen
- Romynox
- Saint-Gobain
- SaniSure
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- TBL Performance Plastics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- WHK BioSystems
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Single Use Assemblies Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Bag Assemblies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Bag Assemblies by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bag Assemblies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Filtration
Assemblies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Filtration Assemblies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Filtration Assemblies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Bottle Assemblies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Bottle Assemblies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Bottle Assemblies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Mixing System
Assemblies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Mixing System Assemblies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Mixing System
Assemblies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Fill-Finish
application by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Fill-Finish application by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Fill-Finish application
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Filtration by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Filtration by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Filtration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Cell Culture &
Mixing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Cell Culture & Mixing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cell Culture & Mixing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Storage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Storage by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Storage by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Sampling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Sampling by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Sampling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Biopharma &
Pharma Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Biopharma & Pharma
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopharma & Pharma
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for CROs & CMOS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for CROs & CMOS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for CROs & CMOS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic &
Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies,
Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle
Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bag
Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing
System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application, Other
Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and
Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,
Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration, Cell
Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs &
CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma &
Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies,
Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle
Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bag
Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing
System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application, Other
Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and
Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,
Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration, Cell
Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs &
CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma &
Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies,
Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle
Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bag
Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing
System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application, Other
Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and
Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,
Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration, Cell
Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs &
CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma &
Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies,
Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle
Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bag
Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing
System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application, Other
Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and
Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,
Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration, Cell
Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs &
CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: China Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma &
Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies,
Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle
Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bag
Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing
System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application, Other
Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and
Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,
Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration, Cell
Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs &
CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma &
Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies,
Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle
Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bag
Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing
System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application, Other
Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and
Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,
Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration, Cell
Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs &
CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: France Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma &
Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic & Research
Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies,
Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle
Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Single Use
Assemblies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies,
Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application, Other
Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and
Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,
Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Single Use
Assemblies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration,
Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs &
CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and
Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Single Use
Assemblies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and Academic &
Research Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies,
Bottle Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Product - Bag Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle
Assemblies, Mixing System Assemblies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bag
Assemblies, Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing
System Assemblies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by Application - Fill-Finish application, Other
Applications, Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and
Sampling - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
Application - Fill-Finish application, Other Applications,
Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Single Use Assemblies
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fill-Finish application, Other Applications, Filtration, Cell
Culture & Mixing, Storage and Sampling for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Single Use
Assemblies by End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs &
CMOS and Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Single Use Assemblies by
End-Use - Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOS and
