New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Industry"
Abstract:
- Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Simultaneous Localization and Mapping estimated at US$180.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 33% over the period 2020-2027. 2D SLAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 31% CAGR and reach US$806.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 3D SLAM segment is readjusted to a revised 36.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.1% CAGR
- The Simultaneous Localization and Mapping market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$227.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.7% and 28.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- Aethon
- Alphabet
- Amazon Robotics
- Apple Inc.
- Clearpath Robotics Inc.
- Dibotics
- Facebook, Inc.
- GeoSLAM
- Intel Corporation
- Intellias Ltd.
- Kudan
- Kuka AG
- Magic Leap, Inc.
- MAXST Co., Ltd.
- Microsoft
- Mobile Industrial Robots ApS
- NAVVIS
- Parrot Drones SAS
- Rethink Robotics
- Skydio, Inc.
- SMP Robotics
- The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
