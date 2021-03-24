Chlorine Institute Recognizes 21 North American and International Facilities for Diamond Level Safety and Environmental Performance

Arlington, VA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- A select group of twenty-one North American and international chlor-alkali producer, packager, and bleach manufacturer facilities earned The Chlorine Institute’s (CI) “Diamond Level” status, the highest level of safety and environmental recognition at the Institute’s 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting.



“The presentation of the 2020 Performance Recognition Honorees comes with an extra level of praise this year, as these facilities not only achieved zero incidents and injuries in 2020, but they were also able to overcome additional challenges presented by the pandemic and economic downturn,” said CI Vice President of Health, Environment, Safety, and Security, Robyn Brooks. “These 21 member facilities were able to persist even through the toughest of challenges and achieve at least five years without an OSHA recordable injury or reportable quantity release and thus, achieve Diamond Level Recognition status.” The recognition is based on 2020 safety and environmental data, and a complete list of the recipients is below.

To earn Diamond Level recognition, facilities must attain zero recordable injuries and zero RQ (reportable quantity) incidents and zero RMP (Risk Management Plan) incidents in their chlor-alkali operations over a consecutive five-year period. “By recognizing facilities that successfully ‘Aim for Zero,’ CI encourages all facilities to set the highest bar for safety and environmental performance, while promoting continuous improvement in 2021, and beyond,” added Brooks.

The Chlorine Institute exists to support the chlor-alkali industry in advancing safe, secure, environmentally compatible and sustainable production, distribution and use of its mission chemicals: chlorine, sodium, and potassium hydroxides, sodium hypochlorite, the distribution of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and the distribution and use of hydrogen chloride. Visit us online at: www.chlorineinstitute.org .

Diamond Level Safety and Environment Performance Facilities - 2020

Chlor-alkali Producers

Dow Chemical Company – Schkopau, Germany

IQUISA (Industria Química del Istmo, SA de CV) – Santa Clara, EM, Mexico; Garcia, NLE, Mexico

Chlorine Packagers

Brenntag – Catoosa, OK; St. Gabriel, LA; Winnipeg, MB, Canada; Langley, BC, Canada;

IQUISA – Hermosillo, SON, Mexico

JCI Jones Chemicals – Riverview, MI; Merrimack, NH

DPC Industries, Inc. /DPC Enterprises – Glendale, AZ; Reserve, LA; Albuquerque, NM; Rosemount, MN

Bleach Manufacturers

Brenntag – Beauharnois, QC; Chattanooga, TN

DPC Enterprises, LP – Festus, MO

IQUISA – Tlaxcala, TLA, Mexico

Hydrite Chemical Company – Oshkosh, WI

KIK Custom Products, Inc. – Hampton, GA; Santa Fe Springs, CA

Contact:

RaeAna Eiley

703-894-4117

reiley@cl2.com