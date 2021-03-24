Beer Institute Releases February 2021 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for February 2021:
The February 2021 estimate is 11,625,000 barrels, an increase of 2.6% compared to February 2020 removals of 11,325,000.
The Beer Institute will continue to revise its 2020 estimates as the TTB continues to update its data.
|Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
|(31 Gallon Barrels)
|Month
|2019
|2020
|Percent Change
|Volume Change
|January
|12,433,513
|12,423,000
|-0.1%
|-10,513
|February
|11,430,829
|11,325,000
|-0.9%
|-105,829
|March
|14,512,347
|14,533,000
|0.1%
|20,653
|April
|14,233,050
|13,437,000
|-5.6%
|-796,050
|May
|15,224,619
|13,774,000
|-9.5%
|-1,450,619
|June
|15,878,059
|16,216,000
|2.1%
|337,941
|July
|14,885,484
|15,385,000
|3.4%
|499,516
|August
|14,369,816
|15,045,000
|4.7%
|675,184
|September
|14,851,541
|15,603,000
|5.1%
|751,459
|October
|13,200,028
|13,521,000
|2.4%
|320,972
|November
|12,421,000
|12,640,000
|1.8%
|219,000
|December
|13,825,000
|13,800,000
|-0.2%
|-25,000
|YTD
|167,265,286
|167,702,000
|0.3%
|436,714
|Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
|(31 Gallon Barrels)
|Month
|2020
|2021
|Percent Change
|Volume Change
|January
|12,423,000
|12,725,000
|2.4%
|302,000
|February
|11,325,000
|11,625,000
|2.6%
|300,000
|YTD
|23,748,000
|24,350,000
|2.5%
|602,000
The March 2021 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on April 21, 2021.
