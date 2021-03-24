Upbring's One Night. One Mission. One Community. Virtual Gala scheduled for March 26, 2021

Austin, TX, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upbring, a Texas-based nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of child abuse, will host its first-ever virtual gala in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its steadfast commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its attendees, staff and those in its care. The One Night. One Mission. One Community. event benefiting six of its life-changing programs—Foster In Texas (FIT), Krause Children's Center, New Life Children's Center, Neighborhood House, Health For Friends Clinic and BeREAL—is free to the public and will take place on Zoom at Upbring.org/Live at 7:01 p.m.

"As we continue to face unchartered waters nearing the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, we have the unique opportunity to come together as one during this special event," said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Loo. "While we have experienced many challenges over the last year, we can rejoice in moving forward together in service to advance our life-changing mission. With the help of our unwavering supporters, community and staff, our work continues to impact the lives of those who need our help now more than ever."

The virtual event will give viewers an inside look at its statewide programs, followed by a live auction and an after-party featuring Texas native, CMA and ACM-winning singer and hit songwriter Drew Womack. Attendees are encouraged to invite friends, family and colleagues to experience the power of one night, one mission and one community.

To bid on silent auction items or to learn more about sponsoring the event, please visit Upbring's event page at Upbring.org/2021 and follow @UpbringOrg on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information about Upbring, please visit Upbring.org.

About Upbring

Upbring is a Texas-wide organization implementing generational innovation to advance child wellbeing. We are the leaders in delivering a broad spectrum of life-restoring services that elevate and heal human beings in our communities. Intent on shifting perspectives and re-imaging current systems, our work secures a future free from the damages of abuse. Join is us on our mission to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities.

Attachments