United Professional Services, Ltd.'s Tracy Clark Named Chlorine Institute 2021 Peter Mayo Award Honoree

Arlington, VA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mr. Tracy Clark, Managing Partner for United Professional Services, Ltd. in Ft. Worth, TX, received The Chlorine Institute’s 2021 Peter M. Mayo Award at the Institute’s 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting.



In 2004, The Chlorine Institute (CI) created the Peter M. Mayo Award to recognize an individual for service and safety leadership in the chlorine industry through participation in The Chlorine Institute. Sponsored by CI’s Board of Directors, the award is a living memorial to Peter M. Mayo, a leader in the industry, a strong supporter of safety excellence, and an active participant in CI for more than 30 years.

Mr. Clark has brought 35 years of chlor-alkali experience to the CI Emergency Preparedness Issue Team since 1998, when he became involved in the planning and development of the Liquid Chlorine Pump. The pump was the first emergency response tool of its kind to be able to rapidly transfer the contents of a breached chlorine tank car in the field. Tracy currently has responsibility for housing and maintaining the pump for rapid deployment in the event of an emergency in which its use is indicated.

In presenting the award, CI Chairperson, Mr. John Christie (ERCO Worldwide) said, “For decades we have tapped [Mr. Clark’s] knowledge to carry out CI’s mission. CI’s leadership today in Emergency Response is in no small way due to his contributions.”

The Chlorine Institute exists to support the chlor-alkali industry in advancing safe, secure, environmentally compatible and sustainable production, distribution and use of its missions chemicals: chlorine, sodium and potassium hydroxides, sodium hypochlorite, the distribution of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and the distribution and use of hydrogen chloride. Visit us online at: www.chlorineinstitute.org.

Contact:

RaeAna Eiley

703-894-4117

reiley@cl2.com