Trinity Alps Private Investment Business Marks 1st Anniversary with $450M+ AUM

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Alps Capital Partners announced today its Private Investment business, led by Sigurd (Siggy) Strack, reached more than $450 million in assets under management in its first year.



Trinity Alps’ Private Investment business offers investors unique access to a broad range of private investments including primary and secondary investments in private funds and direct/co-investments in private companies. Trinity Alps provides customized and differentiated exposures for its investors across venture, growth equity and leveraged buyout opportunities.

“Launching a new investment business just before the pandemic started to hit seemed like exceptionally bad timing,” said Sigurd Strack, Chief Investment Officer, Private Investments for Trinity Alps and former Director of Private Equity at Willett Advisors, the investment office for Michael Bloomberg. “Yet, by the end of last year, we had already grown the platform to invest with more than 10 private partnerships and 20 funds and also closed several direct/co-investments alongside those managers.”

“Siggy’s ability to launch and grow the business through the adversity of 2020 is a testament to his experience, reputation and his network of relationships in the private equity community,” said Raj Venkatesan, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Trinity Alps. “We entered 2021 with a strong pipeline of opportunities and look forward to capitalizing on the synergies between our private and public investment strategies for the benefit of our clients.”

About Trinity Alps Capital Partners

Trinity Alps is an institutional investment manager offering private equity and public equity strategies. In 2017, Raj Venkatesan, an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience managing global equity hedge funds, launched Trinity Alps Capital with the singular goal of providing clients with superior returns through fundamental research-based investing. Along with the Private Investment business, Trinity Alps manages two long-only strategies: Global Equity Focused and International Equity Developed Markets Focused. The firm is based in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.trinityalpscapital.com.

