Proactive news headlines including Clean Seed Capital Group, Plurilock Security, Dalrada Financial and Revive Therapeutics

New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) names entrepreneur and CEO of Victory Square Technologies as strategic advisor click here
- Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd (CVE:CSX) (OTCMKTS:CLGPF)to break ground on new operations and assembly facility in Saskatchewan click here
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) completes transitioning to its new state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure click here
- Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) completes first phase of Green Therapeutics acquisition with cannabis subsidiary purchase click here
- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) achieves notable milestones in the development of its lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant in Nevada click here
- Dalrada Financial Corp (OTCQB:DFCO) appoints new executive vice president of sales and business development click here
- The Parent Company Holding Corp (NEO:GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) (OTCPINK:GRMWF) launches Fun Uncle Cruises full gram vape cartridges click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) teams up with celebrity chef Anne Thornton on new plant-based meal initiative click here
- Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTCMKTS:RVVTF) (FRA:31R) on track to meet planned patient enrollment for its Phase 3 Bucillamine coronavirus trial in second quarter click here
- Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) 4Q revenue surges 121% to $1.4M as accretive acquisitions pay off click here
- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) says May Pang offering her personal collection of John Lennon's 'Lost Weekend' photographs to NFT collector market click here
- Lexaria technology Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) (CSE:LXX) generates positive stability testing for ready-to-drink CBD beverages click here
- Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW) (OTCQX:CANSF) on track to commercialize ultra-pure cannabinoids in 2021 with over C$47M in the bank click here
- Roth Capital Partners boosts target price for Energy Fuels to $6.50 from $2.50, repeats 'Buy' following the company's recent 2020 results click here
- Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4A) appoints Richard Carter as new CEO click here
- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) submits bids to provide coronavirus tests for 50,000 federal employees through KAI Medical Laboratory click here
- WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) offers "unique medical cannabis strategy", says broker Canaccord, which kicks off coverage click here
- Airnow Data points to continued strength of apps amid US March Madness basketball tournament click here
