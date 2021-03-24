Geekco, Vincenzo Guzzo and Cinémas Guzzo Announce a Strategic Collaboration Promoting Local Businesses Through the FlipNpik App

English French

MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: GKO) - Corporation Geekco Technologies (“Geekco”) announces a strategic collaboration with Cinémas Guzzo, led by Mr. Vincenzo Guzzo. Geekco and Guzzo are joining forces to promote local businesses through the FlipNpik application. Cinémas Guzzo will soon offer customers and members, who actively promote local businesses, exclusive promotions and special offers through the FlipNpik app.



Cinémas Guzzo is the leading movie theatre operator in Quebec and the third largest in Canada. Its ten theatres welcome nearly 5 million customers annually. Vincenzo Guzzo is an influential businessman known for his entrepreneurial spirit and outspokenness. He is greatly appreciated for his dedication to stimulating the local economy, in addition to being a famous television and radio personality with an impressive presence on several social media platforms.

“We are very excited to announce this collaboration with Cinémas Guzzo, one which will encourage and reward active members of the community who promote local businesses. One such citizen, Mr. Guzzo, will work with Geekco to encourage and reward consumers who boost the visibility of local businesses within the FlipNpik ecosystem, thus promoting buying local and supporting our economy,” declares Mrs. Nadira Hajjar, President of Geekco.

“More than ever, during these difficult times, we need active corporations, such as Cinémas Guzzo, to help boost the visibility of local businesses and promote buying local. Mr. Guzzo has had a truly positive impact on the local economy’s vitality. This collaboration is another example of Mr. Guzzo’s dedication and should serve as an example for all other institutional and corporate players,” said Mr. Erik Giasson CEO of Geekco. "We are delighted and very grateful that Mr. Guzzo has become such an important new member of our Good Corporate Citizens’ group,” concluded Mr. Erik Giasson.

"I am a proud member of the FlipNpik Good Corporate Citizen group, as well as an active player in the collaborative FlipNpik ecosystem. This is why the companies in which I have vested interest, including Pizzeria Giulietta, Love Food to Go, Ruddy Lad Co., as well as the 10 Guzzo theatres, have signed up for FlipNpik's annual subscription. We will soon be offering unique rewards to active users of the FlipNpik mobile app, as to boost their interest to enhance the visibility of local businesses. In addition, we are impatiently waiting for the government to ease lockdown measures, so we can launch an even wider array of special promotions,” said Mr. Vincenzo Guzzo, President and CEO of Cinémas Guzzo.

"We need more commitments from major players who seek to promote solidarity and the success of local businesses, and have real leverage in economic development. We can all have a major impact, not only on the local economy, but also on the overall health and wellbeing of our community. And I am confident that FlipNpik’s offer represents a unique opportunity and an effective way for us to fulfill this role,” added Mr. Guzzo.

About Geekco

Geekco is positioning itself at the forefront of social media by offering FlipNpik, a collaborative social media that promotes local businesses by leveraging the power of the community. The FlipNpik ecosystem and mobile application unite and reward consumers, content creators and influencers to boost the visibility of local businesses and thereby stimulates local consumption. In exchange, active users who create and share digital content within the platform receive merit points “Social Flipˮ that they can use to claim, within the surprise box on the mobile app, exclusive offers from our “Good Corporate Citizen” or products from local businesses on the app.

To download the application: http://onelink.to/dd6rsn

To visit the website: https://www.flipnpik-na.com

About Cinémas Guzzo

Cinémas Guzzo is a renowned family business, founded in Quebec in 1974. The popular chain of 10 cinemas is part of the Guzzo brand, which includes Groupe Guzzo Construction, Notte in bianco, Guzzo Nano Research, Mr. Sunshine Corporation, Cinémas Guzzo Streaming and Cinémas Guzzo Les films, in addition to interests in Pizzeria Giulietta, Love Food to Go and Ruddy Lad Co.

www.cinemasguzzo.com

About Vincenzo Guzzo

Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo is a masterful entrepreneur with a diverse portfolio of businesses including multi-theatre chain Cinémas Guzzo (the largest chain of independent movie theatres in Québec with ten locations province wide), restaurants, a construction company, an e-commerce gourmet food platform, and Mr. Sunshine, his personal fashion brand. In 2007, he and his wife, Maria, established the Guzzo Foundation to centralize their philanthropic endeavours, through which they have raised millions of dollars to support medical research aimed at the prevention of cancer and the support of mental health initiatives. His role as a Dragon on CBC’s wildly popular Dragons’ Den gives Mr. Guzzo a platform to share personal insights and provide entrepreneurial guidance globally.

www.mrsunshine.com/

www.giuliettapizzeria.ca/

For more information, please contact

For Corporation Geekco Technologies For the group Guzzo

Erik Giasson CEO



Telephone : 514 919-0451





Nadira Hajjar, President



Telephone: 514 993-6239







Vincenzo Guzzo



President & CEO



Telephone : 450 961-2945





Media request



Alexandra Jargilo



a.jargilo@flipnpik-na.com



Telephone : 514 515-4390





Media request



Linda Farha



Zenergy Communications



linda@zenergycom.com



Telephone : 416 591-5461





Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.