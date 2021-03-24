FedNat Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 27, 2021

SUNRISE, Fla., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors has set the date of the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders for May 27, 2021. The meeting, which will be held in a web-based virtual format, will be held at 11 AM (ET). Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the annual meeting.



About the Company

FedNat is a regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries including FedNat Insurance Company, Maison Insurance Company, and Monarch National Insurance Company, is focused on providing homeowners insurance in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi. More information is available at https://www.fednat.com/investor-relations/.