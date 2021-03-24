Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Business and Financial Update on March 30, 2021

| Source: Osmotica Holdings US LLC Osmotica Holdings US LLC

Bridgewater, New Jersey, UNITED STATES

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:

Date Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Time 4:30 p.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.)  (866) 672-5029
International (409) 217-8312
Conference ID 5056728
Webcast (live and replay)www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

