Host Hotels & Resorts Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to be Held on May 5, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after the market close.



The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results and business outlook on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:



USA Toll Free Number 877-407-8031 International Toll Number 201-689-8031

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com .

A replay of the call will be available Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET until Friday, June 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through August 4, 2021. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay:



USA Toll Free Number 877-481-4010 International Toll Number 919-882-2331 Passcode 40532

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,800 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com .

